Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

The Philadelphia Union remain unbeaten on the young 2022 MLS campaign, beating the winless San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 at Subaru Park on Saturday evening for Jim Curtin's 100th career regular-season win in MLS play.

Philadelphia assumed the lead in the 23rd minute off the foot of Cory Burke, who gathered a cross after a great run by Sergio Santos along the left side. From there, the Jamaican forward tapped into an open net for a 1-0 Union advantage.

The Union were later awarded a penalty kick in the 56th minute following a clear handball inside the box by San Jose's Jackson Yueill. Daniel Gazdag took the attempt from the spot and calmly placed his Panenka past a diving JT Marcinkowski for a 2-0 lead.

Goals

  • 23' – PHI – Cory Burke | WATCH
  • 58' – PHI – Daniel Gazdag (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After a season-opening home draw against Minnesota United FC, the Union have won back-to-back matches, including Saturday's win against the Quakes and an away win at CF Montréal a week ago. As for San Jose, coming off a stirring come-from-behind 10-man draw against the Columbus Crew, they're in search of their first win of 2022 as road struggles continue.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cory Burke made sure that Sergio Santos' efforts along the left side of the box paid off, opening the scoring for the Union.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Sergio Santos might have had at least a goal and a second assist to add to his first assist on Burke's opener, but it was an overall active effort in the attack for the Brazilian.

Next Up

  • PHI: Saturday, March 19 at New York City FC | 1:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
  • SJ: Saturday, March 19 at Minnesota United FC | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
Philadelphia Union San Jose Earthquakes

