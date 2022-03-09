Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Club León 0

Seattle Sounders FC are in the driver's seat following Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series with Liga MX's Club León, which ended in a 3-0 win Tuesday at Lumen Field courtesy of a brace from Fredy Montero and a late tally from Jordan Morris .

Montero struck for two goals in an eight-minute span during the first half to put the Sounders in front, with Morris adding the third just before the final whistle off Cristian Roldan's second assist of the evening.

Montero found the opener just after the half-hour mark when the Sounders were awarded a penalty kick by referee Bryan López after Roldan was brought down in the León penalty box. That allowed Montero to step to the spot, where he drilled the finish into the top corner.

Montero added a second just eight minutes later, running onto a cross from Roldan and re-directing it past León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota, giving the Sounders a 2-0 lead they took into the halftime locker room.