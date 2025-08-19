Orlando City enter "urgency mode" for Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Toluca reinstated their place among the most feared teams in Concacaf last season, winning the LIGA MX Clausura and ensuing Campeón de Campeones matchup against Mexican powerhouse Club América.
But those titles will not faze Orlando City, who are excited at the prospect of eliminating such a prestigious side in Wednesday night's Leagues Cup quarterfinal at the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park (8:50 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“We were able and lucky to be here, to come back and continue to compete against the best. But that’s also because we are some of the best,” head coach Oscar Pareja said in Spanish.
“This is a club that has grown greatly. We are facing the champion of the Mexican league; it’s a very historic team. But we want to be ambitious, we want to win Leagues Cup. We don’t want to just play it … The boys are very focused on what they have to do, and we will continue at our very highest level.”
Goals galore
Orlando’s prolific attack has fueled their strong season, co-leading MLS in goals (53) and tallying nine times in Leagues Cup Phase One, good for third-most in the tournament.
They’ve been led by midfielder Martín Ojeda, a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate who has registered 17g/18a across all competitions and tallied a goal contribution in 15 consecutive matches.
"[Ojeda] is having the best possible season and he has been contributing towards, not just the team, but any forwards playing with him," applauded DP striker Luis Muriel.
"He's going to bring the best and bring amazing gameplay. It's up to me to leverage that because he has, right now, this amazing aura."
Strong form
On the backs of their stars, Orlando have shot up the Eastern Conference table into fourth place and are riding a four-game winning streak across all competitions.
Muriel, specifically, has used the tournament as a springboard, netting three goals and recently dominating in a 4-1 Florida Derby rout of Inter Miami CF.
“When you’re a forward player, when you’re a striker, you live for the goals,” said Muriel. “So, when they come, this is something that feeds you so much energy. You just want to keep increasing those numbers.
“Right now, we have our eyes set on tomorrow’s game and I am hoping it’ll come with many goals and, of course, victory.”
Toluca test
Orlando navigated Leagues Cup Phase One with relative ease, thrashing Mexican sides Atlas and Necaxa by a combined 8-2 scoreline.
That said, the Lions won't take Toluca lightly, knowing full well the threat Alexis Vega, Paulinho & Co. offer.
“We know the importance of our rival,” stated Muriel in Spanish. “Of course, our rivals are champions of the Mexican league. They have excellent players all around.
“More than worrying about just one particular player, we need to be very aware of how strong the team is.”
Knockout stakes
With a second trophy in the club’s MLS history up for grabs, and the tournament's top three finishers earning a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, Pareja reinforced how important a victory would be.
“I believe the sense of urgency has to be continuous,” said Pareja. "It is part of our method. The boys are always expressing that … But yes, it’s true that this has taken us to a very important moment in both our league and Leagues Cup, opening up this possibility of making it to the final round and defeating the top Mexican teams, which by the way is going to be lifting the spirit of the team even more.
“So yes, we are in urgency mode right now.”
Added Muriel: “I think the relevance of this game is enormous. It’s not just a match; it’s life or death in this cup. It’s either move on or stay there."