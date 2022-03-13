Recap: DC United 0, Chicago Fire FC 2

Stanislav Ivanov scored the inaugural goal of the Ezra Hendrickson era before halftime, Jonathan Bornstein added another late and Chicago Fire FC defeated D.C. United 2-0 for their first victory under their new manager on Saturday night at Audi Field.

Gabriel Slonina made four saves as he and Chicago kept their third clean sheet in as many opportunities after sharing the points in their opening two matches.

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Xherdan Shaqiri didn't officially receive an assist, but he and fellow Fire newcomer Kacper Przybylko contributed to the sequence leading to Ivanov's opener. Chicago added an insurance tally in the 80th minute, as Gaston Gimenez's clever, flick-on header of Boris Sekulic's cross set up Bornstein's late strike.