Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, LA Galaxy 2

Xavier Arreaga 's free header with under 20 minutes to go stood as the match-winner, as Seattle Sounders FC won their first game of the 2022 MLS campaign, beating the LA Galaxy 3-2 at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon.

Seattle fell behind in the 6th minute on a great team goal capped by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, but pulled level just over 10 minutes later when Jordan Morris got just enough of a ball in front of LA's net.

The Sounders were awarded a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time after Julian Araujo fouled Fredy Montero in the box. Montero stepped up and converted from the spot to put his team ahead 2-1.

After Douglas Costa's free-kick attempt took a slight deflection past Stefan Frei to level the match early in the second half, Seattle jumped back in front for good in the 72nd minute, as Arreaga beat LA goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with a header to make it 3-2.