Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, LAFC 2

A first-half red card for Brek Shea sealed another defeat for Inter Miami CF , who fell 2-0 at home to an in-form LAFC on Saturday afternoon at DRV PNK Stadium.

A match that started slowly imploded quickly for the Herons. After waiting 40 minutes for the first shot on goal from either team, the Black & Gold pounced quickly. Kwadwo Opoku took advantage of a deflected pass and sloppy Miami marking before finding the net from a tight angle.

Shea compounded Miami's problems just two minutes later. The veteran midfielder-turned-defender was shown a straight red card for a foul on Brian Rodríguez, thoroughly swinging momentum LAFC's way going into the break.