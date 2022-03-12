Recap: New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC unveiled their MLS Cup 2021 champions banner, along with an orange ball, and notched a 4-1 win over CF Montréal at a snowy Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon.
NYCFC found their first goal of the 2022 campaign in the seventh minute when Keaton Parks intercepted Kamal Miller's clearance and crossed to Talles Magno inside the box. The Brazilian headed the ball for Alexander Callens, who volleyed home the opening goal.
The hosts took advantage of another Montréal turnover, this time from Victor Wanyama, to add a second goal in the 20th minute. The ball fell straight to Santiago Rodriguez, who smoothly lobbed over Sebastian Breza from atop the box and into the net.
Montréal cut the Cityzens' lead to one in the 52nd minute with two players who came off the bench at halftime. Djordje Mihailovic made his way into the box and found Zachary Brault-Guillard, who tapped in his third career MLS goal.
Magno added a third goal for the hosts in the 64th minute when he leaped over several Montréal defenders to head Andres Jasson's cross past Breza. Finally, Thiago Andrade intercepted Joel Waterman's pass to find himself through on goal and pick up NYCFC's fourth of the afternoon in the 83rd minute.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: NYCFC had yet to score or win a game in MLS play this season. Yet, the boys in blue didn’t need either Maxi Moralez or Taty Castellanos to come up with a thumping 4-1 win. New York City now have two straight victories by three goals or more in all competitions. Both of these Eastern Conference teams are in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Following a superb combination, Alexander Callens scored NYCFC’s first goal in MLS play this season. The man who scored the last goal of NYCFC’s season in 2021, the clinching penalty kick in Portland, scored a sumptuous volley – a striker's finish from the center back.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Talles Magno showed the extent of his heading talents with an assist on Alexander Callens’ opening goal and a goal of his own in the second half.
Next Up
- NYC: Tuesday, March 15 at Comunicaciones | 8 pm ET (FS1 in US, OneSoccer in Canada) | Concacaf Champions League
- MTL: Wednesday, March 16 vs. Cruz Azul | 8 pm ET (FS2 in US, OneSoccer in Canada) | Concacaf Champions League