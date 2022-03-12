Recap: New York City FC 4, CF Montréal 1

New York City FC unveiled their MLS Cup 2021 champions banner, along with an orange ball, and notched a 4-1 win over CF Montréal at a snowy Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon.

NYCFC found their first goal of the 2022 campaign in the seventh minute when Keaton Parks intercepted Kamal Miller's clearance and crossed to Talles Magno inside the box. The Brazilian headed the ball for Alexander Callens, who volleyed home the opening goal.

The hosts took advantage of another Montréal turnover, this time from Victor Wanyama, to add a second goal in the 20th minute. The ball fell straight to Santiago Rodriguez, who smoothly lobbed over Sebastian Breza from atop the box and into the net.

Montréal cut the Cityzens' lead to one in the 52nd minute with two players who came off the bench at halftime. Djordje Mihailovic made his way into the box and found Zachary Brault-Guillard, who tapped in his third career MLS goal.