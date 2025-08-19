Seattle Sounders won't overlook Puebla in Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Seattle Sounders FC were in top form throughout Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One, finishing as the only MLS or LIGA MX club to win all three matches.

To make it four in a row, they'll have to get past a desperate opponent in Wednesday's quarterfinal clash with Club Puebla at Lumen Field (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, UniMás).

The LIGA MX side are fresh off a coaching change with interim manager Martín Bravo replacing Pablo Guede this week, coming off back-to-back losses in league play. While that might benefit the Rave Green, head coach Brian Schmetzer preached humility.

"We understand the opportunity that's there for us," Schmetzer said during Tuesday's MD-1 press conference.

"... That's the messaging to the group: We cannot take this game lightly. We must play up to our potential because they're a dangerous team. And we want to make sure that we make the most of this opportunity to get us into a semifinal."