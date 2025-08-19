Seattle Sounders won't overlook Puebla in Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Seattle Sounders FC were in top form throughout Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One, finishing as the only MLS or LIGA MX club to win all three matches.
To make it four in a row, they'll have to get past a desperate opponent in Wednesday's quarterfinal clash with Club Puebla at Lumen Field (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, UniMás).
The LIGA MX side are fresh off a coaching change with interim manager Martín Bravo replacing Pablo Guede this week, coming off back-to-back losses in league play. While that might benefit the Rave Green, head coach Brian Schmetzer preached humility.
"We understand the opportunity that's there for us," Schmetzer said during Tuesday's MD-1 press conference.
"... That's the messaging to the group: We cannot take this game lightly. We must play up to our potential because they're a dangerous team. And we want to make sure that we make the most of this opportunity to get us into a semifinal."
Added Schmetzer: "The new-coach bump – that's true. They will be excited to play. We do hear that a possible long-term replacement might be at the game; they're working on that. So, obviously, it's going to be a motivated team. Their results in LIGA MX haven't been great, so this is an opportunity for them. It makes them a dangerous team."
Puebla have fared much better in Leagues Cup, starting Phase One with a 3-0 win over New York City FC, then closing it out with a 2-1 victory against CF Montréal.
That was enough to clinch a top-four spot on the LIGA MX table, securing advancement alongside Tigres UANL, CF Pachuca and Toluca FC.
"I think, although they are struggling in the league right now, they're a dangerous team with a new coach. They're young guys, and they're doing well in Leagues Cup," said forward Danny Musovski.
"So, for them, we're not taking them lightly. They're probably going to put a lot of effort to try and make a run in this tournament, but I feel confident in our guys. We're also in a good run of form as well, and we're at home, so I'm definitely favoring us to win the game. But we're definitely not taking them lightly. They're going to be a good team."
Meanwhile, Seattle are seeking a bounce-back after their 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions ended Saturday evening against Minnesota United.
After scoring 26 goals in their previous eight matches, Seattle's attack was quieted in a 1-0 loss at Allianz Field. Against Puebla, they'll look to recapture the Phase One form that saw them lead both leagues with 11 goals and a +9 differential.
"I think we were all a little bit disappointed with the result, but I think we're a strong group and we're going to be able to push past it, and it doesn't take away from all the good things that we've done over the last few months," Musovski said.
"So I think the group is still extremely confident, take the lessons that we took from that game in Minnesota, and now it's time to get back on the right track."