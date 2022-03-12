"He has to perform": Phil Neville challenges Gonzalo Higuain for more with Inter Miami

Nearly 20 players departed in the offseason, including Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro (loan to CF Monterrey), World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, and a pair of veteran defenders in Leandro González Pírez (River Plate) and Nicolás Figal (Boca Juniors), who have since joined the Argentine top flight. There’s also Lewis Morgan , already Week 2’s Player of the Week at the New York Red Bulls after a trade.

All this has left forward Gonzalo Higuaín as the sole Designated Player on the Herons’ active roster, and Neville is demanding more from his star player. Higuain, the former Juventus and Real Madrid star, was their leading scorer in 2021 with 12 goals and nine assists.

“For us to be successful, he has to perform,” Neville said of the 34-year-old Argentine. “For us to be successful, he has to perform in these moments for this team. That’s the challenge. For me, and I’m really strong on this, his role hasn’t changed. He is the one that is our best finisher. He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period.”