Vancouver Whitecaps sign homegrown midfielder Liam Mackenzie

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed homegrown midfielder Liam Mackenzie through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Tuesday.

"Liam has a fantastic work rate and has adapted well to every level he has stepped up to. We look forward to helping him move forward into this next stage in his career."

"Liam is a young player with a good mentality who continues to progress at our club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "It is exciting to see another player from British Columbia signed to our roster.

Mackenzie has made one appearance with Vancouver's first team, recording on an assist in a 3-1 defeat to Chicago Fire FC last March.

The 18-year-old Canadian youth international has featured in 25 games for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Whitecaps FC 2, tallying two goals and two assists.

Mackenzie joined the Whitecaps FC Academy as a 13-year-old in 2020. He was selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have signed my first MLS contract with Whitecaps FC," said Mackenzie. "This club has meant a lot to me growing up, and it's a special feeling to now be part of the first team. I'm excited to contribute and grow with the team and show what I can bring to the group.