LA Galaxy go all-in on Leagues Cup: "This is our playoffs"

For all their struggles this year, the LA Galaxy have a chance to add to their trophy case.

“This is our chance to win a trophy in a meaningful event, get a [Concacaf] Champions [Cup] spot, all those things that come with it. This is it for us.”

“This is our playoffs. This is our postseason in a way, even though I know we have more games after this,” head coach Gregg Vanney told reporters before the Galaxy’s potentially season-defining match at Dignity Health Sports Park.

That’s why Wednesday’s Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash against LIGA MX side CF Pachuca is so important for the defending MLS Cup champions (11:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

All or nothing

After LA lifted a record sixth MLS Cup in 2024, expectations were sky-high heading into this season, even with a long-term knee injury to playmaker Riqui Puig.

However, a 16-game winless streak to start the year put the Galaxy in a hole they likely won't climb out of. With eight games remaining, they’re last in the league standings and 16 points below the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Western Conference.

Vanney conceded as much by acknowledging LA are putting all their “eggs in one basket” in Leagues Cup.

“Everybody in our locker room over there understands the importance of the game,” he said.