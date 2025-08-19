LA Galaxy go all-in on Leagues Cup: "This is our playoffs"

For all their struggles this year, the LA Galaxy have a chance to add to their trophy case.
That’s why Wednesday’s Leagues Cup quarterfinal clash against LIGA MX side CF Pachuca is so important for the defending MLS Cup champions (11:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
“This is our playoffs. This is our postseason in a way, even though I know we have more games after this,” head coach Gregg Vanney told reporters before the Galaxy’s potentially season-defining match at Dignity Health Sports Park.
“This is our chance to win a trophy in a meaningful event, get a [Concacaf] Champions [Cup] spot, all those things that come with it. This is it for us.”
All or nothing
After LA lifted a record sixth MLS Cup in 2024, expectations were sky-high heading into this season, even with a long-term knee injury to playmaker Riqui Puig.
However, a 16-game winless streak to start the year put the Galaxy in a hole they likely won't climb out of. With eight games remaining, they’re last in the league standings and 16 points below the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Western Conference.
Vanney conceded as much by acknowledging LA are putting all their “eggs in one basket” in Leagues Cup.
“Everybody in our locker room over there understands the importance of the game,” he said.
“And the importance for this particular group is to try to make some statement this season about its ability to win a big game and win in a big series like this, or a big tournament.”
Tough Pachuca test
So far, the strategy has paid off.
The Galaxy went 2W-0L-1D in Phase One, posting blowout wins over Club Tijuana (5-2) and Santos Laguna (4-0) while scoring 10 goals.
Perhaps more importantly, they’ve gotten standout performances from Designated Players Joseph Paintsil (3g/1a) and Gabriel Pec (2g/0a), as well as U22 Initiative striker Matheus Nascimento (3g/1a).
However, the stakes will be significantly higher on Wednesday against a Pachuca side that leads the LIGA MX Apertura standings.
“We have a pretty good sense of who they are, what they like to do, the qualities of their players, things like that,” Vanney said of Los Tuzos.
“… We think we have a pretty good sense of them, but you still have to adapt to the day and answer whatever the challenges are on the day.”
Eyeing silverware
Regardless of the caliber of Wednesday’s opponent, veteran midfielder Diego Fagúndez expects the Galaxy to play like their season depends on it.
“Tomorrow’s a new game, it’s a final for us. It’s our playoffs, it’s our year,” Fagúndez said. “You throw away everything that has happened before, and now we need to play for what’s in front of us."
Should they advance, the Galaxy would face either Seattle Sounders FC or Club Puebla in the semifinals.
"We’re only a couple of games away from lifting a trophy," said Fagúndez. "So I think that’s what we need to focus on."