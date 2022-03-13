Recap: Atlanta United 2, Charlotte FC 1

Atlanta United got a stoppage-time goal from Jake Mulraney to beat Charlotte FC , 2-1, in the first-ever matchup between both Southeastern sides Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta struck first at the hour mark following a Christian Makoun penalty on Brooks Lennon. That left it to Josef Martinez, who snuck it to the left of a diving Kristijan Kahlina on a nifty hesitation move from the spot to make it 1-0 for the hosts.

Charlotte leveled the match six minutes later through Adam Armour, who headed a Ben Bender corner kick past Brad Guzan for the expansion club's first goal in league history.