Recap: New England Revolution 2, Real Salt Lake 3

Real Salt Lake scored a trio of late second-half goals to complete a dramatic comeback over the New England Revolution 3-2 in snowy conditions Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium.
With the game looking out of reach, Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg this offseason, brought the visitors back to within one with his first career MLS goal in the 78th minute. Justen Glad then equalized two minutes before stoppage time, and Tate Schmitt shocked the Revs with a curling strike in the third minute of stoppage time to complete the comeback.
Emmanuel Boateng opened the scoring with a goal in first-half stoppage time, before Jozy Altidore made his mark in the 62nd minute – two minutes after checking into the match. The former Toronto FC striker, who joined the Revs as a free agent in the offseason, headed home Adam Buksa's clever flick at the back post to make it 2-0 for the Revolution.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Real Salt Lake continue their strong start to the year, taking all three points against Seattle Sounders FC last week and now here in New England. They’ll look to keep it going next week at home against Western Conference foes Nashville SC. For New England, it’s a rare blemish at Gillette Stadium from Bruce Arena’s side, who have started the year off strong – both in MLS and in the Concacaf Champions League. But when you’re up by two goals with less than 15 minutes on the clock and you walk away from the match with no points, you’ll always be left disappointed.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Let alone the magnitude of the goal, Tate Schmitt’s finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time was a thing of beauty.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Pablo Ruiz. He was a key piece of Real Salt Lake’s midfield, finishing with two key passes and 0.53 expected goals+assists.
Next Up
- NE: Wednesday, March 16 at Pumas UNAM | 10:15 pm ET | Concacaf Champions League
- DAL: Saturday, March 19 vs. Nashville SC | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, DAZN in Canada)