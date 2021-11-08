MLS goals king, San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski retires

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski has officially retired from a 17-year professional career, bowing out as Major League Soccer’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Wondlowski made the announcement after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with FC Dallas as part of Decision Day, netting the opener to extend his mark to 171 regular-season goals alongside 42 career assists.

The 38-year-old originally planned to retire after the 2020 campaign but returned for one more year with San Jose. He finished with five goals in 32 games (nine starts) during the 2021 season.

Wondlowski, whose MLS career began in 2005 as a fourth-round Supplemental Draft pick out of Chico State, took home Golden Boot presented by Audi honors during the 2010 and 2012 campaigns. A five-time MLS All-Star and three-time Best XI selection, he also was named the league’s MVP in 2012.

MLS all-time leading scorers
Players
Goals
Seasons
Chris Wondolowski
171
2005-2021
Landon Donovan
145
2001-2016
Jeff Cunningham
134
1998-2011
Jaime Moreno
133
1996-2010
Kei Kamara
130
2006-2020
San Jose Earthquakes Chris Wondolowski

