Orlando City stun Toluca behind Pedro Gallese's PK heroics

The veteran Peruvian international was the Lions' hero in their 6-5 penalty shootout win over reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca following a 0-0 draw, making two massive saves and scoring the decisive PK goal to set up a semifinal showdown at Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami CF next Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

On Wednesday, they needed goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to take their biggest step yet in the tournament.

“I had confidence in myself, and I told Iván that I’d take it,” Gallese revealed to MLS Season Pass in Spanish about his semifinal-clinching PK.

After stopping Juan Pablo Domínguez’s effort, the Peruvian took Iván Angulo ’s assigned kick and secured Orlando’s semifinal berth himself.

Both teams were a perfect five-for-five before El Pulpo denied Nicolás Castro from the spot. Ramiro Enrique failed to ice the game, setting the stage for Gallese’s biggest moment yet.

But once penalties rolled around, Gallese took over.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Toluca was a completely different story, as the Lions mustered just one shot on goal through 90 scoreless minutes at the LA Galaxy ’s Dignity Health Sports Park.

Behind standout performances from Designated Players Martín Ojeda (3g/3a), Luis Muriel (3g/0a) and Marco Pašalić (1g/0a), Orlando scored nine goals in their first three Leagues Cup games – including a 5-1 rout of Necaxa in their Phase One finale.

“There’s a lot of rivalry between MLS and LIGA MX, but we’re playing well and we wanted to advance to the next round.”

“We had to advance, one way or the other,” he said of Orlando’s third straight win against Mexican opposition, none more formidable than the reigning Apertura winners.

For Gallese, the stakes involved were more than enough motivation for him to step up to the spot with all the pressure on.

#LeaguesCup2025 Semifinals are set 🤩 Just the best 4 still standing 🔝 Nos vemos el próximo miércoles ⚽️🗓️ pic.twitter.com/7F0T0EAr46

Inter Miami await

Up next is a semifinal visit to Inter Miami. Both sides met less than two weeks ago at Inter&Co Stadium, where the Lions cruised to a 4-1 win to take the regular-season series by a 7-1 aggregate scoreline.

“Miami will always be tough. It’s a Clásico,” Gallese warned. “If we want to be champions, we have to beat everyone.”

Pareja echoed that sentiment, highlighting the danger Lionel Messi and Co. present despite the Lions’ Clásico del Sol dominance in 2025.

“We know the weight Miami have with Leo and all of them, it causes a lot of tension, they’re very good,” Pareja said. “But for our part, we’re going to prepare like we always do.”

For Gallese, Orlando’s victory over the LIGA MX champs proves they can not only compete with the best, but also vie for silverware.