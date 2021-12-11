New York City FC win MLS Cup 2021

New York City FC have won their first-ever MLS Cup title, stunning the Portland Timbers in penalty kicks in Saturday's MLS Cup Final at Providence Park, prevailing 4-2 in the decisive shootout after the match finished in a 1-1 deadlock through regulation and extra time.

Penalties were needed after Portland's Felipe Mora scored a dramatic late equalizer that sent the contest to extra time, canceling out a first-half opener from NYCFC forward Valentin Castellanos. But the visitors emerged victorious, as NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made two mammoth saves in the penalty-kick shootout, with the Cityzens converting four of their five attempts from the spot.

NYCFC controlled the action for much of the first half and were rewarded with the opener on 41 minutes through Castellanos. The 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner got on the end of a free kick into the box from Maxi Moralez, sending a header back across goal that deflected off Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark and trickled into the net.

NYCFC continued to have the better of the chances into the second half, with Moralez central to much of the danger, including a free kick shortly after the restart that forced Clark to go full extension for a diving save. Along with a stalwart effort from their backline fueled by the center back duo of Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens, NYCFC reached the waning moments of second-half stoppage time protecting a 1-0 lead.

But Mora sent the match into extra time on the final play of regulation with one of the most dramatic late goals in MLS Cup history. The Chilean international forward pounced on a loose ball in the box following a mad scramble and slotted the finish past Johnson, sending the crowd of 25,218 onlookers at Providence Park into bedlam.

NYCFC players adamantly argued to referee Armando Villarreal that Chanot was fouled by Portland's Larrys Mabiala directly before the shot, but the goal stood and regulation time finished level. Neither side managed to strike for a winner following the two 15-minute extra-time periods, sending the match to penalties.