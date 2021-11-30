Vancouver Whitecaps face unfamiliar territory in 2022 under Vanni Sartini: Big expectations

“Vanni is not just getting the job because he was here and everyone was excited,” Schuster said. “He’s getting the job because he was the best candidate. … Vanni has got this job because at the end of the whole process, he was also the strongest candidate and the candidate that convinced us more to continue on our path to be an organization that develops itself step by step."

It was no surprise Vancouver gave the authentically positive and genuinely charismatic Sartini the job, but he wasn't selected without a process. After Sartini took over as interim in late August , the club began conducting their coaching search. More than 100 applicants reached out, which seems to be par for the course around the league, and sporting director Axel Schuster talked about a couple of “interesting” candidates he spoke with. Sartini wasn't handed anything; he earned it.

“He just makes you love the game by how much he loves it,” Teibert added.

“Vanni Sartini is one of a kind,” defender Jake Nerwinski told media. “He’s exactly how you think he is in the facility, in the locker room.”

Sartini joked with Teibert that he should tell the media how disappointed he is with the club's choice of a new head coach. The pair shared a big laugh.

Captain Russell Teibert was up first to address the media. But as Teibert was in the hallway about to turn the corner to the media room, he ran into the man of the hour.

It was end-of-season media day for Vancouver Whitecaps FC , but the big topic on Tuesday was the announcement that, after a wonderful stint as interim manager, Vanni Sartini was named head coach of the club .

It became clear to Schuster at some point during their magical end-of-season run that Sartini would be the right man for the job, or at the very least their leading candidate. So Schuster quietly pulled back on the coaching search.

“I’m truly honored the club chose me,” Sartini said. “I will give one-thousand percent to try to repay that trust, to bring success to the city and to the club.”

Sartini joked negotiations didn’t take more than a minute over his contract, which lasts through 2023.

“It was very easy to talk. They wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay, so that was easy,” Sartini said. He noted his only demand was that his entire coaching staff remained in place. And they did.

Sartini even received a few inquiries himself, but he had no interest.

“My heart was here,” Sartini said. “I have to be honest, I won’t tell you who, but I had some guys who gently inquired to see if the deal was already done with Vancouver. But there was no chance for me to go to another club if Vancouver wanted me. I’m very happy to stay here.”

After an enthralling run over the second half of the season, Vancouver enter 2022 in something of an unfamiliar space compared to recent offseasons: There will be big expectations on this club, both internally and externally.

All three players interviewed Tuesday said the goal next season is making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, bare minimum, if not to host a postseason game at BC Place. Sartini said the natural expectation will be to get at least to the Conference Semifinals after being eliminated in Round One this year by Sporting Kansas City. Schuster consistently discusses taking the next step, so simply making the playoffs again won’t be enough.