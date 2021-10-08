Felipe Hernandez suspended for betting on MLS matches

Findings from an independent investigation

MLS engaged the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (Paul, Weiss) to conduct an independent investigation. Hernandez has been suspended since July 2021 pending completion of the MLS and law enforcement investigations, both of which have now concluded. Paul, Weiss, in cooperation with law enforcement, undertook an extensive review, including conducting witness interviews, examining data from online gambling accounts and reviewing analyses of betting activity on certain MLS matches. Based on that review, Paul, Weiss has made the following findings: