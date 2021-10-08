Felipe Hernandez suspended for betting on MLS matches

Major League Soccer has suspended Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez without pay for the remainder of 2021 due to violations of the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling while a member of Sporting Kansas City that included placing wagers on two MLS matches, in direct contravention of league rules.
Hernandez disclosed the issue
MLS initiated an investigation on July 5, 2021, after Hernandez disclosed to Sporting Kansas City that he was concerned about his personal safety due to his gambling debts. MLS and Sporting Kansas City immediately took steps to refer the matter to law enforcement and ensure that Hernandez received necessary support and counseling.
Findings from an independent investigation
MLS engaged the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP (Paul, Weiss) to conduct an independent investigation. Hernandez has been suspended since July 2021 pending completion of the MLS and law enforcement investigations, both of which have now concluded. Paul, Weiss, in cooperation with law enforcement, undertook an extensive review, including conducting witness interviews, examining data from online gambling accounts and reviewing analyses of betting activity on certain MLS matches. Based on that review, Paul, Weiss has made the following findings:
- Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling while a member of Sporting Kansas City.
- Hernandez placed online bets on two MLS matches while a member of Sporting Kansas City. Sporting Kansas City was not a participant in either of those matches.
- No evidence was found that Hernandez possessed confidential or otherwise non-public information concerning those two MLS matches.
- No evidence was found that Hernandez ever bet on an MLS match involving his own team.
- No evidence was found that the integrity of any MLS match was impacted by the sports gambling activities under investigation.
- No evidence was found of any other gambling by MLS players on MLS matches.
Hernandez can be reinstated
Hernandez cooperated fully with the league’s investigation and will be eligible for reinstatement on January 1, 2022 on application to the Commissioner, who will consider Hernandez’s compliance based on certain directives, including ongoing counseling.
If credible new information concerning this matter comes to Major League Soccer’s attention, the league reserves the right to revisit this investigation and the resulting discipline.
The integrity of our game and safety of our players is MLS’ top priority. MLS would like to thank law enforcement, Sporting Kansas City, and the MLS Players Association for their cooperation and assistance in this matter.