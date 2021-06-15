Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli faces long-term absence after ankle surgery

Colorado Rapids midfielder Younes Namli underwent ankle surgery on June 6, the club announced Tuesday. He will begin his rehab back in the Netherlands before returning to the United States.

Namli is expected to miss between 12-16 weeks. The 2021 regular season concludes with Decision Day on Nov. 7, so the Denmark native should still factor in this year.

“This is an unfortunate setback for Younes, but we are pleased that the procedure has gone so well,” EVP & GM Padraig Smith said in a club statement. "With the break in the schedule, it was the right moment for Younes to have this surgery and fix the ankle issue that has impacted him throughout the beginning of this season. We are optimistic that he will make a full recovery and rejoin the team in time to help push for another playoff berth.”

Namli, 26, is Colorado's lone Designated Player. He joined the Rapids ahead of the 2020 season on loan from Russian Premier League side FC Krasnodar, posting two goals and four assists across 21 career MLS games. Namli has played through the center and on the wing.