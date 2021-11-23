Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese to take over soccer operations at Feyenoord

LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese will join Dutch club Feyenoord to lead their soccer operations, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Te Kloese, 47, originally joined the Galaxy in 2019.

Feyenoord are considered part of the Netherlands’ “big three” alongside Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. The club currently sits third in the Eredivise campaign and atop their group in the UEFA Conference League. The Rotterdam-based club have won the league 15 times in their history, last in 2016-17, as well as the KNVB Cup 13 times. They once won the Champions League, back in 1970.

Te Kloese is Dutch but has spent the majority of his career in North America. He was named scouting director of Chivas in 2003 before becoming director of soccer for now-defunct MLS club Chivas USA from 2005-08. Te Kloese later worked with the Mexican soccer federation, where he served as director of Mexico’s youth national teams before being promoted to serving as director of all Mexico’s national teams before joining the Galaxy.

Under te Kloese’s guidance, the Galaxy hired Greg Vanney as head coach last offseason and embarked upon a roster upheaval that fast-tracked their rebuild. The club acquired the likes of Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir, Dejan Joveljic and more this year.