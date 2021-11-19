Austin FC exercise transfer option on defender Zan Kolmanic

The 21-year-old was a mainstay for Austin during their 2021 expansion season, making 30 appearances with 23 starts while recording four assists. He also received his first call-up to the Slovenian national team, making the roster for FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Malta and Russia in October.

“Austin is one of the coolest, most welcoming communities I’ve ever spent time in,” Kolmanic said. “I’m very grateful to Claudio Reyna and Josh Wolff for having the belief in me to make the move permanent and look forward to getting back to work with my teammates. The future of Austin FC is very bright.”