Inter Miami oust Tigres in WILD Leagues Cup quarterfinal

The absences would keep stacking up on an evening equal parts surreal and riveting at Chase Stadium.

“It would make the game 100 times easier if he were here,” IMCF defender Ian Fray later admitted, “but we still expect to win.”

The Herons opened their Leagues Cup quarterfinal matchnight with news that Lionel Messi would not be in uniform for Wednesday’s clash with LIGA MX giants Tigres UANL, sidelined again by the hamstring issue he’d just returned from last weekend.

“To be honest, it was wild, you know? Because we didn't expect the red card, and the game, they start to play well at that moment, and I didn't see what's going on,” said Javier Morales, another Miami assistant, as he deputized in the postgame press conference.

Rather than retiring backstage, however, ‘Masch’ reappeared in a box seat in the stands above the benches, appearing to conduct an animated phone conversation with assistant Lucas Rodríguez Pagano following his sending-off.

Even after a coherent, composed first-half performance earned the home side a 1-0 lead via a Luis Suárez penalty kick, Javier Mascherano was ejected by referee Mario Escobar at the stroke of halftime thanks to the Herons' head coach’s incensed reaction to a few extra minutes added to stoppage time.

Big-team mindset

Early in the second stanza, it was Jordi Alba who departed early, unable to continue after picking up a lower-leg injury before the break. Later, Fray himself had to make way, his muscles cramping up amid a period of extensive Tigres pressure leading up to a deserved 67th-minute equalizer via their new star Ángel Correa.

At that point, it felt like Miami’s luck had run out. These are the scenarios in which the Nuevo León club thrive, a clutch gene honed in the process of accumulating five league titles and one Concacaf Champions Cup trophy over the past decade, their savvy squad accustomed to winning when it matters most.

Conversely, IMCF’s very existence only dates back to 2020. Yet it was the Rosanegra who dug deep and persevered, even with their talisman Messi rendered a spectator, his fellow veterans shouldering the burden of leadership and performance.

“We worked as a team,” said goalkeeper Óscar Ustari in Spanish. “Beyond the class that this squad has, it is a team that has to run, because they [Tigres] also like to play with the ball, they are used to playing with the ball and that requires a certain effort … With the class that Tigres have, at some point in the game we would have to drop deep.”

Their chronically wobbly defense switched into survival mode to soak up pressure. The much-scrutinized Ustari made a superb reflex save to deny Correa from close range at the near post. And the midfield came to grips with the ragged, relentless ebb and flow of what looked and felt like “a tennis game, kind of,” as Yannick Bright put it.