Matchday 30: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 30:
- San Diego FC can become the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
- Two teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
San Diego will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Diego win/draw vs. Portland or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Colorado lose/draw at LA AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose at Houston AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose at Houston AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
- Colorado lose/draw at LA AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
- Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
- Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
- Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
- Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Colorado lose/draw at LA AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota
Elimination Scenarios
D.C. will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- D.C. lose/draw vs. Miami or...
- Chicago win at Philadelphia or...
- New York win at Charlotte
Montréal will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Montréal lose/draw vs. Austin or...
- Chicago win at Philadelphia or...
- New York win at Charlotte