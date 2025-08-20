Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 30: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This weekend during Matchday 30:

  • San Diego FC can become the first team to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
  • Two teams can be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
San Diego FC

San Diego will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. San Diego win/draw vs. Portland or...
  2. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
  3. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
  4. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Colorado lose/draw at LA AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
  5. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose at Houston AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
  6. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose lose at Houston AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
  7. Dallas lose/draw vs. LAFC AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
  8. Colorado lose/draw at LA AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
  9. Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota AND San Jose draw at Houston or...
  10. Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Colorado lose/draw at LA or...
  11. Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Austin lose/draw at Montréal AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota or...
  12. Houston lose vs. San Jose AND Colorado lose/draw at LA AND Salt Lake lose/draw vs. Minnesota
Elimination Scenarios
D.C. United

D.C. will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. D.C. lose/draw vs. Miami or...
  2. Chicago win at Philadelphia or...
  3. New York win at Charlotte
CF Montréal

Montréal will be eliminated from Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Montréal lose/draw vs. Austin or...
  2. Chicago win at Philadelphia or...
  3. New York win at Charlotte
