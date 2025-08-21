Leagues Cup 2025: Semifinal matchups, schedule info & who advanced

Leagues Cup 2025 is down to four MLS teams when the semifinals are contested on Wednesday, August 27.
Semifinal matchups
- Inter Miami CF (MLS 2) vs. Orlando City (MLS 4)
- LA Galaxy (MLS 3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS 1)
After eliminating the final four LIGA MX clubs in the quarterfinals, an MLS side is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for the third straight year.
Additionally, MLS teams will secure all three 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berths afforded to the tournament's top three finishers.
Inter Miami CF (MLS 2) vs. Orlando City (MLS 4)
- WHEN: Wednesday, August 27 | 8:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- WHERE: Chase Stadium
It's this year's third Florida Derby, which Orlando City have dominated so far. The Lions have outscored Inter Miami, 7-1, across two MLS regular-season matches – winning 3-0 at Chase Stadium in May and 4-1 during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire earlier this month.
LA Galaxy (MLS 3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (MLS 1)
- WHEN: Wednesday, August 27 | 10:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL
With Lionel Messi sidelined due to injury, Luis Suárez played hero for the Herons in a thrilling 2-1 quarterfinal win over Tigres UANL.
El Pistolero once again stepped up on a big stage, burying a penalty kick in each half, including an 89th-minute winner that sent the 2023 Leagues Cup champions into the semifinals.
There was late drama when Tigres forward Iván López's header hit both posts in second-half stoppage time.
- Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +6 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Toluca, PK win
Pedro Gallese made sure Orlando ousted reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca, making two saves and scoring the decisive goal in a penalty kick shootout after the teams played to a 0-0 draw.
The Lions, who have defeated three consecutive LIGA MX foes, are chasing their second trophy in club history after winning the 2022 US Open Cup.
- Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +7 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Pachuca
Leagues Cup is a stated priority for the Galaxy, and the 2024 MLS Cup champions took a big step towards achieving their goal with a convincing 2-1 win over LIGA MX leaders CF Pachuca.
Marco Reus was the catalyst for LA, causing an Alonso Aceves own goal before capping a 37th-minute counterattack with a close-range finish. That would be all the Galaxy needed to advance and set up an all-MLS semifinal round.
- Phase One: 9 points, 3W-0L-0D, +9 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Pachuca, PK win
The Sounders made it four-for-four against LIGA MX opposition in Leagues Cup, ousting Puebla on penalty kicks following a 0-0 quarterfinal draw at Lumen Field.
Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas came up huge in the shootout by making two stops, including a semifinal-clinching save on Nicolás Díaz that sent Seattle into the semifinals.