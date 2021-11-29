LA Galaxy, captain Jonathan dos Santos part ways

Jonathan dos Santos won’t be returning to the LA Galaxy for the 2022 MLS campaign, following the expiration of his contract, the club announced Monday.

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” club president Chris Klein said in a release. “In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key contributor and leader for us. We very much appreciate his work ethic, professionalism and passion during his time with our club and we wish him all the best.”