LA Galaxy, captain Jonathan dos Santos part ways

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jonathan dos Santos LA Galaxy

Jonathan dos Santos won’t be returning to the LA Galaxy for the 2022 MLS campaign, following the expiration of his contract, the club announced Monday.

The Mexican international originally joined LA in 2017 from La Liga side Villarreal, then tallied 6g/12a across 103 regular-season appearances (91 starts). The central midfielder also captained LA.

“We thank Jonathan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy,” club president Chris Klein said in a release. “In five seasons with the Galaxy, Jonathan was a key contributor and leader for us. We very much appreciate his work ethic, professionalism and passion during his time with our club and we wish him all the best.”

Dos Santos’ departure opens a Designated Player spot in LA, as he held that roster status in 2021 alongside striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. However, Jona was limited by injuries and call-ups the last two seasons.

LA are entering their second year under head coach Gregg Vanney and recently saw general manager Dennis te Kloese depart to become the CEO of Eredivisie side Feyenoord. They narrowly missed the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing eighth in the Western Conference standings.

Dos Santos was a two-time MLS All-Star (2018, ‘19) and has been capped 58 times by Mexico, including an appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Aside from Villareal, his time in Spain was highlighted by a La Masia upbringing at FC Barcelona.

