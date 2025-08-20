New England Revolution sign Israeli striker Dor Turgeman

The New England Revolution have acquired striker Dor Turgeman from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv, the club announced Wednesday.

"Bringing Dor to New England as our newest U22 signings, one of three on the current roster, will make us more dynamic in the attacking third and clinical in front of goal."

"We are pleased to strengthen our attack with an impactful goal-scoring threat in Dor Turgeman, a consistent difference maker for his club in Israel and emerging star with the Israel national team," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Turgeman arrives for a reported $5.5 million transfer fee, making him one of the most expensive signings in Revs history.

The 21-year-old Israeli international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster spots.

Rising star

Before this move, Turgeman posted 36 goals and 15 assists in 145 professional matches spanning Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Tel Aviv Holon in his home country. He won three titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Internationally, Turgeman has one goal in 10 caps with Israel. He also featured at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he was teammates with Revolution fullback Ilay Feingold.

"Dor is a natural finisher and has a huge upside for the future. He is a young, dynamic attacker who can create for himself and also gets in good spots to score as a box striker," said head coach Caleb Porter.