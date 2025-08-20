New England Revolution sign Israeli striker Dor Turgeman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have acquired striker Dor Turgeman from Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Israeli international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster spots.
Turgeman arrives for a reported $5.5 million transfer fee, making him one of the most expensive signings in Revs history.
"We are pleased to strengthen our attack with an impactful goal-scoring threat in Dor Turgeman, a consistent difference maker for his club in Israel and emerging star with the Israel national team," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"Bringing Dor to New England as our newest U22 signings, one of three on the current roster, will make us more dynamic in the attacking third and clinical in front of goal."
Rising star
Before this move, Turgeman posted 36 goals and 15 assists in 145 professional matches spanning Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Tel Aviv Holon in his home country. He won three titles with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Internationally, Turgeman has one goal in 10 caps with Israel. He also featured at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he was teammates with Revolution fullback Ilay Feingold.
"Dor is a natural finisher and has a huge upside for the future. He is a young, dynamic attacker who can create for himself and also gets in good spots to score as a box striker," said head coach Caleb Porter.
"I am confident that his profile will translate well to MLS. We will work to quickly integrate him into the team and league upon his arrival in New England."
New stop
Turgeman adds depth at striker after the Revs acquired Leo Campana from Inter Miami CF ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Ecuador international, now in his fourth MLS season, has five goals in 19 matches.
New England are in their second season under Porter and are pursuing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2023. With eight games remaining, they're 11 points below the Eastern Conference cut-off line.
