What now? One big question for teams out of Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

Which brings us to the question facing the Reds this winter. Head coach John Herdman has left the Canada men’s national team to take over Toronto (officially joins Oct. 1), and general manager Jason Hernandez seems set to sweep in another roster makeover this winter. Meanwhile, it’s unclear if Bernardeschi and Insigne, previously described by club president Bill Manning as TFC’s centerpieces, are part of that future. If an exit awaits, their big salaries might limit potential suitors (Serie A return? Saudi or Qatari leagues?). And if they remain, it’s no small task for Herdman to maximize the Italian stars.

Head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley didn’t last two seasons in Toronto, parting ways in late June before landing back in Norway at Stabæk. And all reports suggest there were clashes between Bradley, Bernardeschi and Insigne – the latter pair among the top-five highest-paid players in the league, per MLSPA figures. They’ve produced so-so numbers, at a combined 23 goals and 14 assists in 70 games, but 2023 will end with a third straight playoff miss (and potentially a Wooden Spoon).

Can they maximize "efficiency of spend"?

Club president Padraig Smith, when addressing the dismissal of head coach Robin Fraser in early September, intimated the Rapids likely aren't going to become big spenders. Rather, it's about finding high-impact players – homegrowns, trade pieces, undervalued players, international gems – and turning them into a sum greater than their parts might suggest (at least to the outside eye).

“What I look at is the efficiency of spend,” Smith said at the time. “I think if you take the time to look at what teams qualify for the playoffs and what teams don't qualify for the playoffs, every year you're going to see as many big spenders in the playoffs and you're going to see as many big spenders out of the playoffs.

“There are numerous teams who have spent a lot of money but have not had any success. And I'm going to keep bringing this back to critical things: the efficiency in terms of the spend and the maximization out of what you've got. They are critical things. That is brought together by a coherent plan that is executed by everybody over an extended period of time.”

That approach worked wonderfully for Colorado in 2021, when they topped the Western Conference with a club-record 61 points. Ever since, the squad's lost key pieces, new signings haven't always panned out and a last-place finish in 2023 is soon mathematically guaranteed.