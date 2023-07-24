CF Montréal sign Kwadwo Opoku to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

CF Montréal have signed forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Monday.

The deal comes less than three weeks after the Canadian club acquired Opoku from LAFC for $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

For his career, the 22-year-old Ghana native has 10 goals and seven assists in 62 regular-season games (37 starts). He originally came to MLS late in the 2020 season after featuring for the Attram De Visser Soccer Academy.

Opoku is the latest example of Montréal mining the MLS trade market, with defender Aaron Herrera (from Real Salt Lake) and midfielder Bryce Duke (from Inter Miami CF) other shining examples of that roster-building lever on this year’s squad.

As the Eastern Conference’s 10th-place team, Montréal are one point behind the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs field at the midsummer Leagues Cup break. This is their first season under head coach Hernan Losada.