Houston Dynamo loan Sebastián Ferreira to Brazil's Vasco da Gama

Sebastian Ferreira
Jonathan Sigal

Houston Dynamo FC have loaned striker Sebastián Ferreira to Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama through the end of 2023, the club announced Tuesday.

The Paraguayan international has seen a diminished role in 2023 under new head coach Ben Olsen, playing just shy of 300 league minutes across 11 appearances (two starts). Last year, the club-record signing was acquired from Paraguay's Club Libertad and finished as Houston's leading scorer with 13g/3a across 31 games (29 starts).

Now, Ferreira will hope to jumpstart a Vasco da Gama side that's last in the Serie A table and currently on pace to be relegated.

"This has been a challenging year for Sebas, and we are happy to find a solution that gives him an opportunity for more playing time in a top league for the next five months," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"Sebas had a difficult time earning minutes early this season meanwhile our group has been above the playoff line for most of the season, while also advancing to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. We started the season with a different plan for Sebas, but situations changed. We hope this time away is good for him and we look forward to welcoming him back in January."

The move reportedly doesn't open a Designated Player spot for Houston; to make that happen, the outgoing fee for DPs must exceed the incoming one. Similar situations have happened in the past when DPs Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF) and Aké Loba (Nashville SC) were loaned to Liga MX clubs.

This year, Houston's leading scorer is offseason signing Amine Bassi with 8g/3a. A handful of other players have three goals, with Olsen playing a variety of strikers.

The Dynamo are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings, occupying the last Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot with domestic season play paused for Leagues Cup.

MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

