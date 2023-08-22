Portland Timbers part ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese

The Portland Timbers have parted ways with head coach Giovanni Savarese, the club announced Monday evening.

Portland, in danger of a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs miss after hosting MLS Cup in 2021, sit 12th in the Western Conference table (6W-10L-8D record, 26 points). They are five points off the postseason pace with 10 games to go, concluding with Decision Day on October 21.

Assistant coach Miles Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of Portland’s 2023 season.

“Gio has been an exceptional coach for the Timbers and a joy to work with,” owner Merritt Paulson said in a release. “He has achieved some fabulous results during his tenure with the club, including two MLS Cup appearances and the MLS is Back championship. I want to thank Gio for all that he has given us. He will be missed.”

The Venezuelan manager led the Timbers since the 2018 MLS season, compiling a 74W-62L-47D record in five-plus years at the helm. His tenure was highlighted by two MLS Cup appearances (2018, '21), as well as the MLS is Back Tournament title in 2020.

Savarese, 52, was Portland's third all-time head coach after the club was previously led by Caleb Porter and John Spencer. The Pacific Northwest-based side entered MLS in 2011 as an expansion team.