Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment"

As an assistant coach alongside world-renowned manager Pep Guardiola, he helped Manchester City become the second-ever English team to lift the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies in the same year. A treble was complete.

“He showed me how dedicated he is, how passionate he is towards the club, the vision, the energy, everything. He made me feel very much wanted, which I think is very important for any professional. And this, in addition to many other factors, made me decide this was the right place and obviously the right moment to join MLS.”

“At the beginning of May, they contacted me,” Borrell said in a 1-on-1 conversation with MLSsoccer.com. “Then the conversations, those developed into Anthony traveling to Manchester to meet me personally, on behalf of all the ownership. We shared quite a lot of time together during the two and a half days that he came to Manchester.

The interest was mutual, turning a professional introduction from four-plus years ago into a partnership. Borrell, appointed June 30 as Austin FC’s new sporting director and chief soccer officer , explained further as he arrives in Texas’ capital city to begin this new chapter.

The abbreviated version is Anthony Precourt – founder, CEO and majority owner of Austin FC – came calling. The MLS club, now in their third year, had a sporting director vacancy to fill and the Spaniard seemed like an ideal fit.

“My Saturday evenings were from 9 pm UK time to 5 am or 6 am sometimes, which was crazy because obviously on Sunday I was paying the price at a recovery session,” Borrell joked.

While the Spaniard’s coaching chops were forged in Europe, he’s closely watched MLS extending back to 2015. That often meant burning the midnight oil in England watching matches, at first Eastern Conference ones to account for the time-zone change before later getting drawn to Western Conference ones as well.

Borrell, who brings over 28 years of experience as a coach and executive at renowned clubs like FC Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City, is charged with shaping all things soccer for the Verde & Black. Signed to a multi-year deal, his purview extends across the first team, MLS NEXT Pro squad and academy ranks. It’s a far-reaching responsibility, shaping a fledgling club from the top down.

Taking the leap

That admiration also made Borrell convinced that, if push came to shove, he’d take an unorthodox step.

“It's much more difficult to get to leave Europe in midseason, although it can happen,” he said. “So the fact that it's now the end of our season in England, it has helped. But having said that, the opportunity is so exciting that possibly it would have come in the middle of my season in Europe, it would have been almost impossible to decline.

“So I think it's the right place for me, for my family, and to help develop further the whole structure, with all the knowledge and experience that I have gathered during my almost 30 years at the high level of clubs in Europe. And I'm very happy and I'm very excited to join the Austin FC family.”

Borrell joins during an interesting period, with three weeks remaining in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window and one-third of the 2023 season left. And Precourt has indicated moves are expected as Austin aim to build off last year’s Western Conference Final appearance amid an up-and-down season that looks to have turned the corner. Yet reading between the lines, those moves might stem from steps taken before Borrell’s imprint is truly felt this winter.

“There have been people working very hard, and I've been very much made aware of that towards potential signings for the team,” Borrell said. “Right now I cannot say they're going to happen, they’re not going to happen. And at the end of the day, the only thing I can do is trust the people that have been working at the club for a long period of time, who from now onwards I'm going to join, they're going to join me and we’ll work together.

"If there is going to be any move, it’s giving an opinion, but mainly trusting them and backing them.”

Key figures on that front are Josh Wolff, who earlier this year absorbed some additional sporting duties alongside Sean Rubio, their senior VP of player personnel, after inaugural sporting director Claudio Reyna departed the club. In their efforts, Borrell sees positives to build upon.