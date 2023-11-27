FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta is the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, crowning his spectacular campaign with the league’s highest individual honor.

The Argentine playmaker led the league with 31 goal contributions (17g/14a), powering Cincy to the Supporters’ Shield crown as they earned 69 points (20W-5L-9D) for their first MLS-era trophy. That capped their dramatic rise from three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finish) to the league’s summit.

The captain and No. 10, who also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Year honors, steered the Orange & Blue to their second consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as they qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Acosta, 29, initially joined Cincinnati in 2021 and was rewarded with a long-term contract extension in September.