FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta is the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, crowning his spectacular campaign with the league’s highest individual honor.
The Argentine playmaker led the league with 31 goal contributions (17g/14a), powering Cincy to the Supporters’ Shield crown as they earned 69 points (20W-5L-9D) for their first MLS-era trophy. That capped their dramatic rise from three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finish) to the league’s summit.
The captain and No. 10, who also won AT&T 5G Goal of the Year honors, steered the Orange & Blue to their second consecutive Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as they qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Acosta, 29, initially joined Cincinnati in 2021 and was rewarded with a long-term contract extension in September.
The former D.C. United star, who captained the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal this summer, has 43 regular-season assists since arriving in the Queen City (second-most of any MLS player). And no player has produced more goal contributions than Acosta’s 136 (58g/78a) since his MLS debut in 2016.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual determined by a poll of players, club technical staff and media to be the most valuable to his club.
The fourth Argentine to be named MLS MVP, Acosta finished ahead of LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga and Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada for this year's award.
Players
Clubs
Media
TOTAL
1. Luciano Acosta (CIN)
50.96%
47.5%
82.66%
60.37%
2. Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
13.38%
27.5%
4.05%
14.97%
3. Thiago Almada (ATL)
7.64%
10.0%
1.73%
6.46%
Landon Donovan MLS MVP winners
- 2023: Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Alejandro Pozuelo – Toronto FC
- 2019: Carlos Vela – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2018: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United FC
- 2017: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2016: David Villa – New York City FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Robbie Keane – LA Galaxy
- 2013: Mike Magee – Chicago Fire
- 2012: Chris Wondolowski – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Dwayne De Rosario – D.C. United
- 2010: David Ferreira – FC Dallas
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto – Columbus Crew
- 2007: Luciano Emilio – D.C. United
- 2006: Christian Gómez – D.C. United
- 2005: Taylor Twellman – New England Revolution
- 2004: Amado Guevara – MetroStars
- 2003: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy
- 2001: Alex Pineda Chacon – Miami Fusion
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Jason Kreis – Dallas Burn
- 1998: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
- 1997: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 1996: Carlos Valderrama – Tampa Bay Mutiny