Colorado Rapids part ways with head coach Robin Fraser

The Colorado Rapids have parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser, the club announced Tuesday.

Chris Little, who was an assistant on Fraser’s staff, has been named interim head coach until the club appoints a permanent successor.

Colorado are currently MLS’s last-place team (19 points; 3W-13L-10D record), sitting bottom of the Western Conference table with eight games to go. They have scored a league-low 16 goals this season and are on pace for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs miss.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” said Colorado president Pádraig Smith.