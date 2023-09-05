Colorado Rapids part ways with head coach Robin Fraser

The Colorado Rapids have parted ways with head coach Robin Fraser, the club announced Tuesday.
Chris Little, who was an assistant on Fraser’s staff, has been named interim head coach until the club appoints a permanent successor.
Colorado are currently MLS’s last-place team (19 points; 3W-13L-10D record), sitting bottom of the Western Conference table with eight games to go. They have scored a league-low 16 goals this season and are on pace for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs miss.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Robin for his commitment to the club and for what he achieved during his time here as head coach,” said Colorado president Pádraig Smith.
“This was a difficult decision but one we felt was necessary to best position the club to return to the playoffs and ultimately compete for trophies. We thank Robin for his four years of dedicated work and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Fraser departs the Rapids with a 47W-48L-34D record across all competitions, highlighted by a first-place Western Conference finish (with a club-record 61 points) in the 2021 season. He arrived in August 2019 with extensive coaching experience, leading now-defunct Chivas USA and serving as an assistant while at Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.
The Rapids have been hampered by injuries in 2023, especially to captain Jack Price, as the club has struggled to recapture their highs from two seasons ago. Colorado’s roster spend is also historically on the lower end in MLS terms, creating smaller margins and a team-first approach.
Little joined the Rapids as an assistant coach before the 2021 MLS season. He previously served as head coach of Tacoma Defiance, as well as director of coaching for the Seattle Sounders FC Academy.