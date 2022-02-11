Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The San Jose Earthquakes have re-signed homegrown forward Cade Cowell to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Cowell, 18, will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

“Seeing Cade grow from a promising youth player and having it translate to production at the MLS level has been exciting to watch,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “Not only did he take on a bigger role as a 17-year-old in 2021, but he also earned a selection to the MLS All-Star team and got his first cap with the USMNT. We’re bullish on his future, excited for his contributions in 2022, and couldn’t be happier to sign him to a long-term contract and play an important role in his continued growth.”

Cowell has six goals and seven assists across 50 regular-season appearances (18 starts) in the last two seasons. He competed at the 2021 MLS All-Star Game as one of two picks made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

He's featured extensively for US youth national teams and made his senior-team debut in December 2021 during a friendly vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The teenager has reportedly drawn widespread interest across Europe and could soon join the wave of MLS homegrown exports abroad.

