San Jose Earthquakes sign Cade Cowell to long-term contract extension

“Seeing Cade grow from a promising youth player and having it translate to production at the MLS level has been exciting to watch,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “Not only did he take on a bigger role as a 17-year-old in 2021, but he also earned a selection to the MLS All-Star team and got his first cap with the USMNT. We’re bullish on his future, excited for his contributions in 2022, and couldn’t be happier to sign him to a long-term contract and play an important role in his continued growth.”