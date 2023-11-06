Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year

The Young Player of the Year award honors the top player in MLS age 22 and under. Players born on, or before, Jan. 1, 2001, were eligible for selection.

The Young Player of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Almada topping fellow finalists Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC) and Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew).