Austin FC on wrong side of CCL history against Haiti's Violette AC

Austin FC have crashed out of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League despite their fast-and-furious comeback attempts in Tuesday night’s Round-of-16 second leg, beating Haitain side Violette AC 2-0 at home but losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The Verde & Black faced an uphill climb after losing last week’s first leg, 3-0, at a neutral-site venue in the Dominican Republic amid heavy squad rotation. That hole was too much to overcome, resulting in arguably the greatest upset in the CCL’s modern era – even as Austin deployed a first-choice lineup and Violette’s squad numbers were reduced due to visa entrance issues.

Austin were led by talisman Sebastián Driussi, who bagged a second-half brace with a world-class volley in the 51st minute and a 63rd-minute header that Violette goalkeeper Paul Robert Décius fumbled into his own net.

But Austin’s one-way traffic didn’t produce a third goal that would have forced extra time, partially because of two Video Review decisions at Q2 Stadium.