Diego Fagundez joins LA Galaxy from Austin FC in trade for Memo Rodríguez

The LA Galaxy have turned to the MLS trade market to boost their offense, announcing Tuesday they have acquired midfielder Diego Fagundez from Austin FC in exchange for midfielder Memo Rodríguez .

The Western Conference clubs also have exchanged General Allocation Money (GAM) that sees Austin get up to $900,000 for Fagundez – breaking down as $300k that’s guaranteed and $600k that’s conditional. LA, meanwhile, could receive $150k in conditional GAM based on Rodríguez’s performance.

Fagundez heads West

The centerpiece of the trade is Fagundez, who has tallied 68 goals and 67 assists in 347 career regular-season appearances (262 starts) across 13 MLS seasons. He spent the majority of his professional career with the New England Revolution, where he became a homegrown player in 2010, before joining Austin as a free agent for their 2021 expansion season.

Fagundez, a 28-year-old Uruguay native, is one of 11 players in MLS history to record 65 goals and 65 assists in regular-season play. In LA, he joins an attack that’s highlighted by midfielder Riqui Puig, wingers Tyler Boyd and Douglas Costa, and striker Dejan Joveljic.

“Diego is a talented, versatile and hard-working player who has consistently produced on the attacking side,” LA head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said in a release. “We are pleased to bring him into the team as we see him sliding seamlessly into our style of play.”