LA Galaxy striker Chicharito suffers knee injury in US Open Cup defeat

The LA Galaxy’s challenging 2023 season may have another hurdle to confront.

Star striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández suffered a non-contact right-knee injury in the 24th minute of LA’s US Open Cup quarterfinal defeat Wednesday night, a 3-2 result at Real Salt Lake that ends their tournament run.

Chicharito went down when receiving a pass from Riqui Puig, falling to the ground in considerable pain. He was eventually stretchered off with a towel draped over his face as teammates offered words of encouragement.

“We don't know until we get an MRI to see where it's at, so our fingers are crossed,” head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney said postgame.

Chicharito, 35, has one goal and one assist through nine league games (seven starts) this year. He missed the club’s first five games while recovering from a hamstring injury, stumbling while trying to build off back-to-back years where he combined to score 35 goals.

Should Chicharito be out for an extended period, LA would likely lean upon Dejan Joveljić as their main striker. Preston Judd has also played up top this year.

“I fear for Javi when he gets [hurt],” Vanney said. “I have hopes and prayers that it's nothing serious, but I have concerns because the guy has had to come off the field. I always have concerns.”