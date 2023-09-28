US Open Cup champions! Houston Dynamo upset Messi-less Inter Miami

First-half goals from Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi (penalty kick) clinched the Dynamo’s first trophy of the Ben Olsen era, and their first overall since a 2018 USOC conquest. Second-half substitute Josef Martínez pulled one back for Miami in stoppage time, but it was too little too late as the hosts were left empty-handed.

The injured Messi wasn’t in head coach Gerardo Martino’s team sheet – nor was fellow superstar summer signing Jordi Alba – and Houston took full advantage, outplaying and outperforming a Miami side that lacked the power and precision the legendary No. 10 supplied en route to their historic Leagues Cup 2023 title last month.

First-year head coach Olsen had the tactical edge over Martino from the start, with the Dynamo dominating the hosts in virtually every offensive metric in the opening 45 minutes.

That scenario inevitably led to Dorsey’s 24th-minute opener, the culmination of a perfectly worked build-up the fullback slammed home with his right boot. Eleven minutes later, another line-splitting sequence gave DeAndre Yedlin no recourse but to foul Nelson Quiñónes inside the box. PK specialist Bassi took care of the rest, beating goalkeeper Drake Callender from the spot to add to Houston’s cushion.