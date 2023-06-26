Toronto FC part ways with Bob Bradley

Toronto FC have parted ways with head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley, the club announced Monday morning. Additionally, assistant coach and technical director Mike Sorber has been relieved of his duties.

Terry Dunfield has been appointed interim head coach of TFC after serving as head coach of the club’s U-17 academy team.

The changes come with Toronto sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference table, holding a 3W-7L-10D record through Matchday 21. The Reds are seven points back of the East’s ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

“Bob has been a consummate professional with Toronto FC and we thank him for his passion and tireless work during his time here,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “We are all disappointed that we were not able to achieve the results we expected.”

Bradley at TFC

Bradley, 65, initially joined Toronto ahead of the 2022 MLS season and departs with a 14W-26L-19D record at the club. Before going to Toronto, Bradley spent four years in charge of LAFC as they entered MLS as an expansion team in 2018. He is third all-time in MLS head coaching wins (194).

Bradley, among the most accomplished American coaches of all time, transformed Toronto’s roster across several transfer windows. The Reds most notably acquired Italian national team forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi last summer, but results haven’t turned around as they continue to chase their MLS Cup 2017-winning glory days and first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2020.

The biggest critique of Toronto’s roster has been its top-heavy nature, whereby injuries to their veteran core have had a pronounced effect on results. The Reds, per the latest MLS Players Association salaries guide, are among the league’s highest spenders with both Insigne and Bernadeschi cracking the top five in overall compensation.