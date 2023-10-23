Nicolás Lodeiro: 2023 is my final season with Seattle Sounders

Nicolas Lodeiro’s legendary Seattle Sounders FC career appears to be winding down.

The Uruguayan No. 10, who’s out of contract after the 2023 MLS season, told Sounder At Heart reporter Niko Moreno he’s not received a new offer and “as I’m concerned now, I’m just not going to get one.”

Lodeiro, after Seattle’s 2-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC on Decision Day, also posted on his Instagram story that it was his final regular-season game with the club. Speaking with Moreno, the 34-year-old further relayed “sometimes clubs have to make certain decisions and we have to respect them.”

On the topic of Lodeiro’s potential return, there’s no official word from Seattle’s front office (i.e. general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel) or coaching staff (i.e. manager Brain Schmetzer). The final verdict could change in the months ahead – Seattle, the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, are hoping for a vintage postseason run starting with their Round One Best-of-3 series vs. No. 7-seed FC Dallas.

But if Lodeiro’s stance holds true – that he’s not getting a new deal, even with a reduced role or pay – he’s determined to go out on top.