Messi, Busquets, Alba: How Miami accomplished a historic MLS transfer window

“We’ve been preparing for this for a very long time.”

It’s all produced a simple question: How did Inter Miami pull this off?

The club brought in six new signings (potentially over half a starting XI!) from mid-July to early August, all before the window shut Wednesday evening.

That was Inter Miami CF majority owner Jorge Mas, via the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast , reflecting on the club’s Secondary Transfer Window – one that will go down as perhaps the best in MLS history.

Let’s peel back the layers to better understand the MLS roster mechanisms the Herons utilized at a breakneck pace, setting a new transfer-market bar for their peers.

For those who prefer a deep dive, check out the full 2023 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations .

Each MLS team can roster up to three of these players, and the number of slots available is based on the club’s use of its third DP slot. These players bring 1) a smaller Salary Budget Charge and 2) can’t have a salary that exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($651,250). However, clubs aren’t restricted in how much they pay for a transfer or loan fee, allowing ownership groups to spend as they desire. Signings are eligible for this status at age 22 or younger and often come from abroad (though it also rewards high-performing domestic talent).

Teams can sign up to three of these players, whose total cost (compensation and acquisition) exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($651,250). Financially, anything above that figure is paid by the club’s ownership group. It means a DP can be paid a seven-figure or eight-figure salary, but only a (often comparatively small) percentage of that counts against the salary cap.

MLS clubs operate within a salary cap, creating balance and parity throughout the league. It’s the same figure ($5,210,000) for each team and players fall into different categories based on a variety of factors. An MLS club's active roster is comprised of up to 30 players.

Before anything, let’s understand some key MLS roster rules and how they function. Things can get complicated, so we’ll try and simplify it.

The ex-Barça trio

As recently as the 2020-21 European season, Messi, Busquets and Alba were competing in LaLiga, UEFA Champions League and more for FC Barcelona. Now, their elite skill and chemistry are raising the standard and ceiling for Inter Miami.

Timeline-wise, here’s what took place with these three big names.

Lionel Messi: July 15

The Argentine superstar’s contract at French powerhouse side Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer, making him a free agent six months after lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Reports lingered about everything ranging from a Ligue 1 stay to a sentimental Barça return to a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League. All along, Miami’s ownership group remained confident that their offer was compelling and powerful enough to convince the GOAT he should come to MLS.

Then, on June 8, Messi sent shockwaves when stating his intention to join the South Florida-based club. He didn’t formally sign the contract until July 15, ironing out details of a reported one-of-its-kind deal involving the club, adidas and Apple. Patience and anticipation were rewarded, bringing worldwide attention to Miami.

Messi, unsurprisingly, occupies a DP spot. His deal runs through the 2025 MLS season.

Sergio Busquets: July 16

On May 10, Busquets formally announced he would leave Barça after nearly two decades at the club. And, much like Messi, speculation followed that he would be the latest star to join the Saudi Pro League.

However, a reunion with Messi was too enticing to turn down. The deep-lying midfielder became Miami’s second summertime signing on July 16, inking a DP deal through the 2025 MLS season.

The Busquets announcement came hours before a memorable unveiling ceremony at DRV PNK Stadium, when he and Messi were welcomed by adoring fans in a rainstorm (!).

Jordi Alba: July 20

The moves just kept coming, with Alba joining Miami through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. The world-class left back, crucially, doesn’t occupy a DP roster slot and, just like Messi and Busquets, joined as a free agent.

Alba, in his first Inter Miami press conference, said there were bigger offers he considered. But the project, with Messi as the figurehead, was too hard to pass up.