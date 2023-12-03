Houston Dynamo see "fire" return as MLS Cup dream ends

Houston Dynamo FC ’s dark horse MLS Cup run wasn’t meant to be, but the future is bright in H-Town after an odds-defying, trophy-winning 2023 season.

That was the message from first-year head coach Ben Olsen following Saturday night’s Western Conference Final loss at defending champions LAFC, who took a 2-0 decision and will visit the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9 for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

“The culture will be fine. There are good guys in there, a lot of them are gonna be coming back,” Olsen said of the club he helped guide to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017. “So I don’t worry about the culture component. It’s their culture, they’re a part of it.”

In just one season, Olsen – along with general manager Pat Onstad and technical director Asher Mendelsohn – brought in 17 new signings as he developed a winning culture based on pragmatic and aesthetic play that helped the team rack up results after a slow start.

It also pushed them to the 2023 US Open crown after a memorable win over Inter Miami CF in the final.