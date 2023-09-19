Coco Carrasquilla achieves lift-off for Houston Dynamo & Panama

You won’t stop seeing Carrasquilla any time soon, either. At 24, he’s stepping into a bigger role both with the Dynamo and with Panama, becoming the face of a national team after a generation of MLS vets like Blas Perez, Roman Torres and Gabriel Gomez bid farewell.

In Houston, where he plays club ball, his curly mane of hair bobs all over the field, helping set up goals like the team move the Dynamo put together to open the scoring Saturday in a 1-1 draw against Western Conference-leading St. Louis CITY SC .

In Panama, the local TV rights for the US Open Cup were snapped up during the knockout stages, with next week’s final between Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami CF branded as "Messi vs. Coco," the latter being the nickname Carrasquilla is often called. After all, this is the country’s top player at the moment.

“Personally, I just want to give my best, so it surprised me a bit when I went in with the national team and noticed a change, maybe being called a star. I’m thankful, but I don’t see myself as a star with the national team or with the Houston Dynamo.”

“I’m not the type of person who likes to always be called the best,” he said in a phone interview with MLSsoccer.com.

Rise and grind

The midfielder says it’s not his job to accept a star role, but the media and fans can label him one if that’s how they see it. And, in that case, yes: Coco Carasquilla is a star, whether he wants to be or not.

He does want to improve, to take on bigger roles with both club and country. That’s why, before the summer that saw Panama compete in the Concacaf Nations League Finals (a four-team single-elimination event) and the Gold Cup, he hired a trainer to help him with strength work, following up on the extra work he put in during the offseason.

“I think ultimately they put you in a rhythm,” he said of working with specialists. “You get a reward for all that effort you put in. It’s been a lot of work.”

It didn’t go unnoticed, and Carrasquilla took on a bigger role than ever for Panama in the Gold Cup. The versatile midfielder earned the tournament’s Best Player award, converting the final penalty in an upset shootout win over the US men's national team in the semifinals before the Central American squad fell just short of their first-ever Concacaf title on a 1-0 loss to Mexico in the final.

“We saw he’d put on some muscle mass, and that helped him compete better,” Panama manager Thomas Christiansen said ahead of Concacaf Nations League games with Martinique, a win, and at Guatemala, a draw.

“It’s always better if a player can adapt to different systems, different demands put on them on the field of play. With us, Carrasquilla has played as a double pivot, sometimes he’s had to come get the ball, other times we give him the freedom to attack and he gets into the box with Houston too."