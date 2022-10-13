Who's in, who's out? MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2022 season

With the 2022 MLS regular season now in the books, clubs have begun planning for next year and beyond by updating their squads.

Here's a club-by-club snapshot featuring all roster decisions following the 2022 campaign. Players who are staying, those who are going and others who have received new contract offers from their club are included.

OCT. 13 - From Supporters' Shield winners (and record-setters!) to missing the playoffs, the New England Revolution officially got the offseason started by being the first club to announce their end-of-season roster decision. They've started to clear some room for change this winter.

The Revs declined options on four players: Emmanuel Boateng, Clément Diop, Wilfrid Kaptoum, and Edward Kizza. The club also will decide the on the option for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi at some point over the next month, who arrived in a trade from LAFC midseason but never made his New England debut due to injury. That injury is why the club haven't made a decision on his option.

"He's been in Germany for three weeks rehabbing an injury that is potentially career-ending in our sport," Arena told media on Thursday. "We're hopeful that's not the case. It's yet to be determined for his status next year, I'll be meeting with his agent next week to discuss his future. We think the world of him, I'm hopeful he gets healthy."

New England exercised options for nine players, including Henry Kessler. Core members of the squad like 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Carles Gil, breakout goalkeeper Djordje Petrović and Brandon Bye were already under contract for next season.

The moves free up some flexibility for additions. Arena said the club are looking to add "three or four players", including a striker, central midfielder and defensive additions.

Jozy Altidore is a player who is also under contract while on loan at Puebla, but Arena suggested he might not be at the club again in 2023.

"We’ll have continued discussions," Arena said. "I know he has interest in going elsewhere, we’ll work with him to see if that’s possible."

Arena has also previously said they want to bring back midfielder Nacho Gil, though he's currently out of contract.

Expect the Revs to have a busy offseason.

Contract options declined (Oct. 13, 2022):

Emmanuel Boateng (MID)

Clément Diop (GK)

Wilfrid Kaptoum (MID)

Edward Kizza (FWD)

Option Decisions to be Determined (Oct. 13, 2022)

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (FWD)

Out of Contract (Oct. 13, 2022)