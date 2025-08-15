Atlanta United transfer Derrick Williams to Reading

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Atlanta United have transferred center back Derrick Williams to England League One (third division) side Reading FC and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old former Ireland international joined the Five Stripes ahead of the 2024 season via the MLS Re-Entry Draft. He scored two goals in 51 appearances for Atlanta.

Williams' MLS career also included previous stops with the LA Galaxy (2021-22) and D.C. United (2023).

“Derrick has been a great teammate and a true professional during his time with the club. This is a great opportunity for him to continue his career and is in the best interest of all parties involved,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Conversely, the club have signed two center backs during the Secondary Transfer Window: Albanian international Enea Mihaj (free) and former Spain youth international Juan Berrocal (loan from Getafe CF).