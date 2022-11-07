St. Louis CITY trade for Jared Stroud from Austin FC

“We are pleased to add Jared to our squad,” STL sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release. “He brings good experience in MLS and understands the way that we want to play on the field. We hope to see him have a quick transition within the team.”

At the 2023 expansion side, Stroud reunites with head coach Bradley Carnell after they worked together at the New York Red Bulls .

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired midfielder Jared Stroud from Austin FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Monday.

Welcome to STL, Jared Stroud! 💪 We have acquired the 26-year old midfielder and former #RBNY product from Austin FC. 🔗 https://t.co/xTULlFby68 pic.twitter.com/IAG4Ubu2GY

The 26-year-old wide player has one goal and six assists across 47 appearances (24 starts) during the past three MLS seasons, as split across RBNY (2020) and Austin (2021-22).

Stroud was limited to five substitute appearances, totaling 41 minutes, this past season as Austin advanced to the Western Conference Final as a No. 2 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We’d like to thank Jared for his contributions to the club during its first two seasons, and we wish him all the best in the next stage of his career,” Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release.

The inaugural STL roster now stands at 11 players before the 29th MLS team begins play next winter.

The transaction occurs during the league’s two-day trade window following MLS Cup 2022. That period spans from noon ET Monday to noon ET Wednesday.