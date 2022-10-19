Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake named 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

The 31-year-old Jamaican international has won the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, making him the first player in MLS history to receive the honor three times. Blake first won the award in 2016 before claiming it a second time in 2020.

Blake led the league in shutouts (15) and his 79.4% save percentage was the most among goalkeepers who appeared in at least three games. That foundation allowed Philadelphia to concede the fewest goals (26) by an MLS team during a 34-game season, earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs while posting an undefeated home record (12W-0L-5D) as well.