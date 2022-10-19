Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake named 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has made history.
The 31-year-old Jamaican international has won the 2022 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, making him the first player in MLS history to receive the honor three times. Blake first won the award in 2016 before claiming it a second time in 2020.
Blake led the league in shutouts (15) and his 79.4% save percentage was the most among goalkeepers who appeared in at least three games. That foundation allowed Philadelphia to concede the fewest goals (26) by an MLS team during a 34-game season, earning the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs while posting an undefeated home record (12W-0L-5D) as well.
In addition to Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors, Blake earned his fourth MLS All-Star nod this season and won the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, which is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel. Blake is the first men’s soccer player to receive the award since it began in 1961.
The Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Blake finishing ahead of New England's Djordje Petrović and Miami's Drake Callender by a sizable margin.
|
Players
|
Clubs
|
Media
|
TOTAL
|
Andre Blake (MIA)
|
46.70%
|
86.20%
|
59.60%
|
64.17%
|
Djordje Petrović (NE)
|
4.40%
|
4.10%
|
6.40%
|
4.97%
|
Drake Callender (MIA)
|
3.60%
|
0%
|
4.30%
|
3.95%
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Winners
- 2022: Andre Blake (3) - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Matt Turner - New England Revolution
- 2020: Andre Blake (2) – Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Vito Mannone – Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Zack Steffen – Columbus Crew SC
- 2017: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Bill Hamid – D.C. United
- 2013: Donovan Ricketts (2) – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Jimmy Nielsen – Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Donovan Ricketts – LA Galaxy
- 2009: Zach Thornton (2) – Chivas USA
- 2008: Jon Busch – Chicago Fire
- 2007: Brad Guzan – Chivas USA
- 2006: Troy Perkins – D.C. United
- 2005: Pat Onstad (2) – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Joe Cannon (2) – Colorado Rapids
- 2003: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2002: Joe Cannon – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2001: Tim Howard – MetroStars
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Kevin Hartman – LA Galaxy
- 1998: Zach Thornton – Chicago Fire
- 1997: Brad Friedel – Columbus Crew SC
- 1996: Mark Dodd – Dallas Burn