No love lost! Evander scores ruthless golazo in Portland return

Evander made his impact felt in his return to Portland .

Evander, who left Portland under less-than-friendly circumstances , gave it right back to the fans, gesturing for them to get even louder by holding his hand to his ear in his goal celebration in front of the Timbers Army.

Playing against his former club for the first time since his MLS-record trade to FC Cincinnati , the All-Star Brazilian midfielder unleashed a beautiful curling strike in the first half — setting off boos from a hostile Providence Park crowd.

Difference-maker

Evander played a part in all three of Cincinnati’s first-half goals.

His dummy unlocked space for Kévin Denkey on FCC’s first, and he provided an assist to Pavel Bucha before his 36th-minute golazo, much to the dismay of the Portland faithful.

The 27-year-old continues to stake a compelling case for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, with 16g/9a.