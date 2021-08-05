USMNT defender Sam Vines transferred from Colorado Rapids to Royal Antwerp

“Sam has proven himself to be one of the top young players in MLS and this is the right moment for both him and the club to take this step,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado's executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “His career progression and success at both club and international level is a testament to the investment our club has made in developing young talent and our ‘Drive to Youth’ philosophy.

"This philosophy is the foundation on which we will continue our march to consistently compete for trophies and we believe Sam’s journey can be a positive example for the next generation of young players in Colorado. We are incredibly proud of Sam and the player he has developed into, both with our club and with the US men’s national team and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career. We know he will make himself, his family and Colorado proud.”